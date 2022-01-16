Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

