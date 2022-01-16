Contrasting Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) & Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumulus Media has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Cumulus Media -0.07% -2.82% -0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vistas Media Acquisition and Cumulus Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cumulus Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vistas Media Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.99%. Cumulus Media has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.68%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Cumulus Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Cumulus Media $816.22 million 0.28 -$59.72 million ($0.05) -219.40

Vistas Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cumulus Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cumulus Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources and information technology functions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

