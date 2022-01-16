Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

