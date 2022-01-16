Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,831 Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LABP. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 43,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $215,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

