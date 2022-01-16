Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM opened at $21.71 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

