Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 54.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.68.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,280. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $645.38 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.21.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

