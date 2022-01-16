Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18,644.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,247.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $991,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $643,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $192.70 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $170.37 and a 1 year high of $201.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.92.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

