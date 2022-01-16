Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOCL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $51.46 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72.

