Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Delek US worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Delek US by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,195 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,917 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,386. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

