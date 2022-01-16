Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.