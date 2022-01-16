Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Travere Therapeutics worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $193,000.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,440. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

