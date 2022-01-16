Bank of America Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 180 Price Target

Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.31) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 209.55 ($2.84).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 165.42 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

