Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,322 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $2,591,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $86,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

