Piper Sandler Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $105.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.58.

CDAY stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -147.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

