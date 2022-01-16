Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,649,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

