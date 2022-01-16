Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $137.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.32.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

