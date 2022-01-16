Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

CS stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

