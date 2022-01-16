Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,080 shares of company stock worth $6,681,589 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.85 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

