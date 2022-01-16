Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

LAW stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55. CS Disco Inc has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 in the last three months.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

