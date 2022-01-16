Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NATI opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

