Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of nCino by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 1.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in nCino by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

