Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Scholastic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.