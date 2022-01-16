The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chemours by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.