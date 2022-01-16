Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,958,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $43.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.47. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

