Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,650 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRK opened at $16.44 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

