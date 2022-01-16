27,631 Shares in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 722.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $765,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

