14,249 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

HEES opened at $46.48 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

