Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on J. Barclays lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.89) to GBX 330 ($4.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 293.33 ($3.98).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

