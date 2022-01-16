Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 210 ($2.85) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.33) to GBX 184 ($2.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 221.40 ($3.01).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 223.30 ($3.03) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

