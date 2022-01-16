Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 240

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:QXT opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.41) on Thursday. Quixant has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 172.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of £117.95 million and a PE ratio of 221.88.

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

