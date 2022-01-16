Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 240

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:QXT opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.41) on Thursday. Quixant has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 172.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of £117.95 million and a PE ratio of 221.88.
Quixant Company Profile
