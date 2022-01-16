Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.