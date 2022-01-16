ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $8,660,400.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $531.02 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $635.98 and its 200 day moving average is $626.33. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

