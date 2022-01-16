New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of REV Group worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 322.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 162.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

