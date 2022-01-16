New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of TriMas worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 337,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TriMas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after buying an additional 388,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriMas by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRS shares. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.