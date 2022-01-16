New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $961,000 Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Golar LNG worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Golar LNG by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

