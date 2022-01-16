New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $1.01 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,816,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,406,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $24,327,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $22,800,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,317,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

