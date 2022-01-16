SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 26,917 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 640.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after buying an additional 3,153,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 1,229,987 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.