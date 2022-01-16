Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Great Ajax worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 55.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJX opened at $13.27 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $307.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

