Comparing Mullen Automotive (MULN) and Its Rivals

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mullen Automotive to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% N/A -157.39% Mullen Automotive Competitors -38.70% -1,534.82% -9.46%

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$44.24 million -6.11 Mullen Automotive Competitors $965.21 million -$1.93 million 16.11

Mullen Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mullen Automotive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 681 3225 4984 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 47.39%. Given Mullen Automotive’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s peers have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mullen Automotive peers beat Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

