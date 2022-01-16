SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 416,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,984,000 after buying an additional 144,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,549,000 after buying an additional 399,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $60.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.