SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE GMRE opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

