6,016 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

