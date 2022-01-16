Critical Analysis: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and Innovate (NYSE:VATE)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and Innovate (NYSE:VATE) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Arcosa has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovate has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arcosa and Innovate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 3.59% 4.75% 3.11% Innovate -21.42% -19.94% -1.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Innovate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Arcosa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Innovate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcosa and Innovate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 0 8 0 3.00 Innovate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcosa currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Innovate.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcosa and Innovate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $1.94 billion 1.31 $106.60 million $1.45 36.14 Innovate $1.01 billion 0.31 -$92.00 million ($3.02) -1.34

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Innovate. Innovate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcosa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcosa beats Innovate on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Innovate Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects. The Clean Energy segment designs, builds, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles. The Telecommunications segment manages telecommunications business including a network of direct routes and provides voice communication services. The Insurance segment offers long-termcare, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage. The Life Sciences segment maintains controlling interests in Genovel Orthopedics, Inc. and R2 Technologies, Inc. through Pansend Life Sciences LLC. The Spectrum segment owns over-the-air broadcasting stations and spanish-language broadcast network. The Other segment represents all other businesses or investments that do not meet the definition of a segment individually or in the aggregate. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

