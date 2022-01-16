Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. SIGNA Sports United has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

