Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. Teradata has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

