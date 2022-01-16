Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 76.42% from the stock’s current price.

TVE opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

