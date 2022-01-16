Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

TSE stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 37.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

