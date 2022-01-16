12,106 Shares in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.51% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA CYA opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

