Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,963 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

DIDI stock opened at 4.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.28. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.18 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

