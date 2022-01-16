Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ING Groep by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 1,225,593 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,541,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of ING opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

